PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A tree fell on top of a house in Peabody Wednesday morning, leaving massive branches and leaves pressed against the home.

The woman who lives in the home at the corner of Lincoln Road said she was out on her deck around 10:30 a.m. when the tree came crashing down, splitting from the rest of its trunk, and slamming onto the back of her house.

She said she managed to get away with only a few scratches.

Peabody police told 7NEWS a building inspector came to the home to check it out. The inspector believes the damage is not too severe and can be fixed.

Crews spent the day cleaning up the mess, breaking down the branches into smaller pieces easier to move. They used cranes to lift up the fallen branches from the house.

The homeowner told 7NEWS she is sad to lose the tree since she said it had been standing for more than 50 years, but she is just grateful to be okay.

