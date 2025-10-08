SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A large tree crashed down onto two cars in Somerville Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene just before 4 p.m. on Paulina Street where the tree can be seen laying across the width of the road, on top of several cars. Officials said the tree also took down some power lines.

It appears one white SUV crashed into the tree as it was falling, damaging the vehicle.

One witness said he rushed to help the driver of that SUV.

“He was already out of the car, and people were tending to him, neighbors brough him water, they brought him band-aids,” said Liam Kelley, who witnessed the tree fall. “Eventually I think he went with the EMTs. He looked dazed, he looked okay I think, but obviously very shocked.”

The one way street is currently blocked off to traffic while crews work to clean up the mess.

Officials have not revealed the condition of the driver.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

