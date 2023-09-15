BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were on scene in Dorchester Thursday after a massive tree fell on a local street.

SKY7-HD was over the area on Ballou Avenue around 12:45 p.m. where the tree could be seen lying across the street, close to nearby homes.

Wires from utility poles were pulled down and the street was closed off to traffic.

Eversource on its online outage map showed one outage in the area of Ballou Avenue as of 12:45 p.m. impacting 433 area energy customers.

Eversource said the outage started just after 10 a.m. and listed its cause as “tree limbs.”

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

