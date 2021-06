BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive tree snapped and tore down power lines in Billerica on Monday afternoon.

Crews responding to the area of Mount Pleasant Street before 4 p.m. found the tree blocking the roadway and damaged power lines dangling overhead.

It’s not clear how long it will take to remove the tree and debris.

There were no reported injuries.

