BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive tree toppled onto a house in Billerica Monday morning.

Fred Toppi was out running errands around 10 a.m. when he saw a tree swaying in the wind next to his neighbor’s house on Sprague Street.

“I heard a thud and then stepped out of my car, looked over, and saw it hit the house,” said Toppi.

The tree crashed onto a home, piercing holes through the roof and shatters some windows. Power lines were brought down as well.

“The wind was so powerful this morning and so fast that it literally just snapped and hit the house,” said Toppi.

No one was home at the time. Neighbors say that’s what matters most.

“When something happens like that, you just pray to God nobody’s home. The kids weren’t home when that was happening, thank God, they were at school, they were at work, and nobody was hurt,” said Toppi.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)