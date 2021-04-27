‘It looks like an accordion’: Massive water main break buckles Melrose roadway

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break buckled a Melrose roadway Tuesday night.

Crews shut down part of the Lynn Fells Parkway near the intersection of Tremont Street after water came gushing up, bringing rock and mud with it.

“I felt the Earth, could feel like the Earth shook. Like God sent a message, that’s what it felt like there,” said Jon Filaretos who lives nearby.

Vinton Street suffered a massive amount of damage and officials say it will likely be closed for a longer period of time.

“The high pressure was so strong, it lifted the asphalt up on the street, so it looks like an accordion going up the street there,” said MA Water Resources Authority Fred Laskey. “So, we’ll have to do an assessment there.”

MWRA water main break near the intersection the Lynn Fells Parkway and Tremont St has resulted in water service disruptions. MWRA reports service should be restored in two hours.! https://t.co/zIlTVgH6M3 — Mayor Paul Brodeur (@MayorBrodeur) April 28, 2021

The cause of the break remains unclear.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)