Massive water main break floods Lynn streets, leaves occupied car submerged

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded several streets in Lynn and left a small car submerged in murky water on Friday.

Crews responding to Honey Dew Donuts on the Lynnway found a large portion of the area underwater, including a Metro PCS parking lot.

Video from Sky7 HD showed a motorist stranded in their Mini Cooper as crews worked to find the source of the break.

Rescuers were able to help the motorist out of their car and guide them to safety.

State and local police have blocked off several lanes on the Lynnway as crews work at the scene.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

