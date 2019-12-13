Massive water main break floods Lynn streets, leaves woman trapped in car

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded several streets in Lynn and left a small car partially submerged in murky water on Friday.

Crews responding to Honey Dew Donuts on the Lynnway found a large portion of the area underwater, including a Metro PCS parking lot.

Video from Sky7 HD showed Carolyn Resneck stranded in her Mini Cooper as crews worked to find the source of the break.

State troopers and Lynn water workers helped Resneck get out of her car and guided her to safety.

Resneck told 7NEWS that she was taking a shortcut while driving to the airport to pick up her daughter when a rush of water suddenly surrounded her car.

“The water was just rising. The other cars were able to get out but I was in a Mini Cooper,” she said. “My car just stalled and there was water halfway up the doors. They got me out of the passenger’s side because it was a bit lower.”

Police have blocked off several lanes on the Lynnway as crews work to clear the scene.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

