BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded several Boston streets early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responding to a 30-inch water main break at Myrtle and Hancock streets in Beacon Hill around 1 a.m. found water rushing down toward Cambridge Street, according to the Boston Fire Department.
The Boston Water and Sewer Commission shut down the water main as firefighters went door-to-door checking on the residents to make sure they were all safe.
There were no evacuations and no injuries reported, Boston Deputy Fire Chief James Greene said.
Boston Inspectional Services is investigating any water damage to the buildings while BWSC works to fix the broken water main.
Eversource and National Grid also responded to the scene.
There are partial street closures in the area amid the ongoing work.
No additional information has been released.
The cause of the water main break remains under investigation.
