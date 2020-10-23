Massive water main break floods street near JFK/UMass MBTA stop

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded the road outside the JFK/Umass MBTA stop in Dorchester Friday night.

Utility crews were called the scene underneath the Columbia Road overpass on Mt. Vernon Street where several inches of water came bubbling to the surface.

MBTA service was not impacted.

Mount Vernon Street was temporarily closed while crews worked to clean up the mess.

It is not clear what caused the break.

