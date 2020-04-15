BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive water main break in Boston’s South End flooded several streets, multiple cars and left one woman trapped inside her design studio on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to Harrison Avenue between East Berkley and Randolph streets around 9:15 p.m. found the road had buckled and was entirely underwater due to the break. Vehicles parked in the area were also submerged.

Meichi Peng, owner of Meichi Peng Design Studio, video recorded water rushing into her studio, damaging items inside.

“I was actually in the middle of a meeting and sitting at the conference table with my client and the water was literally just gushing in,” she recalled. “You can see the handbags floating in the water, so I’m trying to get it all sunken in.”

Peng added that the water had left her trapped inside the studio.

“I had to call 9-1-1 because I couldn’t get out,” she said. “The moment I got out of the door, the two glass doors, the water was actually already at my waist, so the fire department, the fire guy, came in and a bunch of people kept tapping on the window to help me get out.”

Crews worked to isolate and control the leak but Boston Deputy Fire Chief Neal Mullane says the amount of water made this difficult.

“It’s hard for Water and Sewer to find the valves because everything’s underwater., so they have to use their maps and isolate the shut-offs,” he said.

They worked throughout the night, shutting off water and beginning the cleanup process.

About six people are believed to have been forced out of their homes.

There were no reported injuries.

The area could be without power for most of Wednesday as residents assess the damage.

“I see my neighbor’s cars are all submerged and not doing great, so we’re a bit worried,” said Rekha Purwaha, who lives nearby. “But it’s good to see all of our property managers are out here and they’re managing it.”

At approximately 9:18 a major water leak at 500 Harrison Ave South End .The street has buckled,there are multiple cars under water.Streets in the area are flooded. pic.twitter.com/2GOv35rEpB — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 15, 2020

