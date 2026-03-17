BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded streets and several buildings in Jamaica Plain Tuesday afternoon, according to Boston Fire officials.

At approximately 3:45 p.m., Sky 7 HD flew over the scene on Columbus Avenue, near the Jackson Square MBTA orange line stop, showing water gushing from a burst pipe and several cars parked on the street with water up to the middle of their tires.

Boston Fire District Chief Joseph Walsh said the pipe that burst is three feet wide and gets fed from multiple spots, so it is taking hours to turn off.

“It’s a difficult time of year obviously the street sweepers aren’t out as often, so the trash and the litter collects, clogs those drains up and that’s what allowed the water to get up so high so fast,” Walsh said.

Walsh said there are three daycares in the area, and they were able to get everyone inside those buildings out safely through back doors.

Many businesses in the area have taken on water, some with several inches flooding offices. People inside those buildings told 7NEWS they have been using sandbags and shirts to stop the water flow.

“When I got here it was all this going on, I got water inside the building, damaged paperwork and computers,” said Angel Pena, whose business flooded.

With temperatures expected to drop tonight, fire officials said crews will be coming in with sand and salt so the area does not completely ice over.

Columbus Avenue is currently closed from Heath Street to Amory Street. Officials said the road may still be closed during the morning commute Wednesday.

Boston police are advising drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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