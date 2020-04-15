Massive water main break in South End floods streets, cars, buildings

BOSTON (WHDH) – A massive water main break in Boston’s South End flooded several streets, swamped multiple cars, and left one woman trapped inside her design studio on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews responding to Harrison Avenue between East Berkley and Randolph streets around 9:15 p.m. found the road had buckled and was entirely underwater due to a 30-inch main that broke. Vehicles parked in the area were also submerged.

Meichi Peng, owner of Meichi Peng Design Studio, recorded video of water rushing into her studio.

“I was actually in the middle of a meeting and sitting at the conference table with my client and the water was literally just gushing in,” she recalled. “You can see the handbags floating in the water, so I’m trying to get it all sunken in.”

Peng added that the rushing water had left her trapped inside the studio.

“I had to call 9-1-1 because I couldn’t get out,” she said. “The moment I got out of the door, the two glass doors, the water was actually already at my waist, so the fire department, the fire guy, came in and a bunch of people kept tapping on the window to help me get out.”

Crews worked to isolate and control the leak but Boston Deputy Fire Chief Neal Mullane said the amount of water made it difficult.

“It’s hard for Water and Sewer to find the valves because everything’s underwater, so they have to use their maps and isolate the shut-offs,” he said.

Crews worked through the night, shutting off water and beginning the cleanup process.

The broken main was replaced by Wednesday afternoon, water service was restored, and the road has since dried out.

Boston Water And Sewer says the 30 inch main that burst last night on Harrison Ave has been replaced #7news pic.twitter.com/45z3IpXa8X — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) April 15, 2020

Roughly six people are believed to have been forced out of their homes.

There were no reported injuries.

The area could be without power for most of Wednesday as residents assess the damage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)