Massive water main break in Worcester leaves driver stranded in sinkhole, snarls traffic

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A massive water main break in Worcester Tuesday afternoon swallowed a pickup truck, leaving a motorist stranded in a sinkhole, and caused traffic delays across the city during the rush-hour commute.

The 24-inch break happened about 3 p.m. at Stores Street on Shore Drive near Interstate 190, officials said.

Video from Sky7-HD showed the driver temporarily stranded on top of his truck.

He was pulled to safety after several minutes.

Crews worked to fix the break, which already flooded many streets in the area.

Route 12 and I-190 north were shut down.

Residents will see cloudy water until at least Wednesday, but it is safe to drink, officials say.

