Massive water main break in Worcester leaves motorist stranded in sinkhole

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A massive water main break in Worcester Tuesday afternoon swallowed a pickup truck, leaving a motorist stranded in a sinkhole.

The break happened about 3 p.m. at Stores Street on Shore Drive near Interstate 190, officials said.

Video from Sky7 HD showed the driver temporarily stranded on top of his truck. He has pulled to safety after several minutes.

Crews are working to repair the break, which has already flooded many streets in the area.

Residents in Worcester, particularly those in high elevations, may experience rusty or cloudy water or no water at all, officials said.

Route 12 and I-190 north have been shut down. Motorists are urged to avoid the area while crews work to make repairs.

Once the break is isolated, water service will begin to be restored.

