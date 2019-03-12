Massive water main break leads to building evacuations, road closures in Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive water main break turned streets in the Back Bay to rushing rivers late Monday night, prompting the evacuation of six buildings and a number of road closures.

Water could be seen pouring down Exeter Street and Commonwealth Avenue after a 16-inch main burst around 9:40 p.m., according to the Boston Fire Department.

At approx 9:40 a major water main break at Commonwealth ave and Exeter St. Boston water and sewer has shut down the leak . At this point we have evacuated 6 buildings because of water in the basements. pic.twitter.com/NB2mDsqb5C — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) March 12, 2019

The water gushed into the basements of many homes, causing significant damage. Many neighborhood residents were forced to evacuate, while others will be without water until further notice.

Firefighters and water officials scrambled to bring the break under control but the road quickly buckled. The leak has since been shut down.

“You could see the water gushing down the stairs. You could see them taking people out,” one neighborhood resident told 7News.

Crews were working to widen the roadway when the water line was punctured. Repairs have been hindered by a gas line that runs near the ruptured main.

Boston police are asking motorists to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes while crews work to clean up the mess.

The mess at Comm Ave and Exeter St this morning…after a #water main burst last night. It flooded nearby basements. Several people are displaced. Several others have no water. Latest on #7news #Boston pic.twitter.com/7mKvwDGV6b — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) March 12, 2019

