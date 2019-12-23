Massive water main break shuts down busy Quincy neighborhood

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded several streets in a busy section of Quincy on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported water main break in the area of 250 West Squantum St. found water gushing out of several cracks in the road.

Video from Sky7HD showed streets in the neighborhood that were partially underwater.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice and police are diverting traffic.

Utility crews have been called to the scene to conduct repairs. And neighbors said they have no water service.

“I tried to fill up all our pots and pans at home, because we don’t know [when it will be back],” said Jyothi Arun.

The area is expected to be shut down through the evening commute.

W Squantum St at Fayette remains closed. If you are traveling southbound on Newport Ave, you can not exit at W Squantum St Bridge. Detours in area expected to remain throughout the evening (past midnight). Please seek alternate route and avoid area if possible https://t.co/mgkwLtdt0T — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) December 23, 2019

