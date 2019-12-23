Massive water main break shuts down busy section of Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive water main break flooded several streets in a busy section of Quincy on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a reported water main break in the area of 250 West Squantum St. found water gushing out of several cracks in the road.

Video from Sky7HD showed several streets in the neighborhood that were partially underwater.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area until further notice and police are diverting traffic.

Utility crews have been called to the scene to conduct repairs.

The area is expected to be shut down through the evening commute.

WATER MAIN BREAK West Squantum Street at Fayette. We anticipate road closure and/or lane restrictions in the area throughout the evening. We will update information as it becomes available. Please avoid area and seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/J6P6Z0R01L — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) December 23, 2019

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)