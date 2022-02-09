BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive water main break snarled traffic in the heart of Boston during Wednesday evening’s rush hour commute.

Crews responding to reports of the break at the intersection of Huntington Avenue and Ring Road in the Back Bay around 5:30 p.m. found gallons of water bursting out of a large hole in the road.

Huntington Avenue will be temporarily closed between Exeter Street and West Newton Street. Garrison Street and Columbus Avenue are being used as detours however, traffic is at a standstill in those areas as of 6 p.m.

There has been no word on what may have caused this main to burst or if service has been impacted in the area.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

