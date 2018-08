HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A man on a boat off Hampton, New Hampshire, recently captured the moment a massive whale breached out of the water,.

Zach Fahey was fishing last week when the whale came up next his boat and suddenly jumped up.

The whale calmly swam away after saying hello.

(Video: Zach Fahey)

