BOSTON (WHDH) - The installation of a 52-foot whale sculpture is underway in Downtown Crossing, at the corner of Washington and Franklin streets.

The interactive sound-and-light artwork by artist Mathias Gmachl, titled “Echoes – a voice from uncharted waters,” asks viewers to consider human impact on nature and the environment, according to the Boston BID.

The sculpture will be installed over the course of the weekend. On Saturday, cranes moved pieces of the 11,000-pound whale into place. On Sunday, sound and lighting aspects will be finalized.

