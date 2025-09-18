BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) is discussing the idea of creating remote terminals for air travelers.

The plan would involve passengers going through TSA security at different locations such as Framingham Logan Express Station.

Travelers would take a designated bus and be dropped off on the opposite side of airport security.

Massport CEO Richard Davey spoke about the possibility at the Boston Chamber of Commerce meeting in June.

Officials say Davey will discuss more details about the idea at Thursday’s Massport Board meeting.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)