Massport employee found dead in facilities trailer at Worcester Regional Airport

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a Massport employee was found dead in a facilities trailer at Worcester Regional Airport on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Troopers responding to a report of a man who was found unresponsive in a facilities trailer at the airport about 2 p.m. determined the man had died, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The Worcester County State Police Detective Unit and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)