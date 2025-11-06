Related FAA readies to list airports getting reduced flights during the government shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - According to the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), flights scheduled to depart out of Logan Friday are starting to be canceled.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced the 40 airports that should expect a reduction in flights due to the federal government shutdown.

In a statement, Massport said, “We are starting to see cancellations tomorrow at Boston Logan due to FAA flight reductions. We are expecting airlines to reach out to passengers directly. We urge passengers to check with their airline before coming to the airport.”

Former head of Massport Tom Kinton predicts that airlines will ask for a grace period.

“The airlines have already sold tickets, the crews have their schedules, pilots, flight attendants and you know its just going to put them in a very difficult position,” Kinton said.

The changes will begin on Friday.

“Our federal partners have continued to come to work admirably under challenging circumstances, and we remain in close communication with them, as well as with our airline partners, to minimize disruptions and keep passengers informed,” Massport said.

Brad Wilson and his wife were planning on a quick trip to Boston this weekend to celebrate her birthday, but they’ve canceled their trip due to complications and worry about flights.

“Maybe our flight would have made it. We didn’t want to chance it. We didn’t want to be stuck in Boston for another 24 hours,” Wilson said. “We’ve got dog sitters we have to relief. We’ve got jobs we have to get back to and it just wasn’t worth chancing it.”

