BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Massport issued an apology Thursday after a disabled elderly veteran said he and his wife were kicked off a shuttle bus to Logan Airport.

Vietnam Veteran Ken Twombly and his wife had been on their way back to North Carolina Tuesday after traveling to Massachusetts for Twombly’s sister’s memorial service.

When they boarded the Logan Express bus in Braintree shortly after 12 p.m. though, the couple said their driver didn’t check their tickets until they had traveled about one mile.

When the driver did check tickets, the couple had technical issues accessing their pre-paid tickets on their phone and offered to pay for the $9 tickets again. Instead, they were kicked off the bus and stranded on the side of the road with their four bags.

“He’s yelling at us as if we were criminals,” Twombly said. “‘You didn’t pay for your ticket. Get off my bus.’”

“He pulled the bags out of the bottom of the bus and he threw them on the ground and took off,” Twombly continued.

Twombly said he felt “humiliated and disrespected.”

Massport confirmed the incident in a statement to 7NEWS, apologizing to the couple and adding that the driver is being disciplined.

“This incident should not have happened and we are taking steps so that it does not happen again,” Massport said.

“It wasn’t a lot of money,” Twombly said. “It’s just the way he treated people and I just don’t want to see veterans and seniors treated that way.”

Twombly and his wife said they are grateful to the other staff members at Logan Express for working with them to get the tickets they already paid for as well as other bus riders who offered to pay for their tickets.

