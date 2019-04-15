Massport moving toward new plan aimed at curbing traffic at Logan Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Port Authority officials announced Monday they are taking steps to enact a new plan aimed at alleviating the traffic congestion around Logan Airport.

The plan seeks to quell the traffic woes by creating a designated pick-up and drop-off area for Uber and Lyft customers. The area includes check-in kiosks and baggage checks but will be a five-minute walk away from the terminals.

The airport will lose a thousand parking spaces in the central garage to make room for the new ridesharing area.

Massport says the loss is worth it claiming Uber and Lyft rides to the airport are up 30 percent in the last year.

“We need to move more people in less vehicles. our goal is to reduce congestion to benefit all passengers, and we can do that and still provide great customer service,” Massport’s Acting CEO John Pranckevicius said.

The plan will also hike the fees for rideshare pick-ups from $3.25 to $5.00 while also setting up a new $5.00 fee for drop-offs.

Rideshare companies are pushing back saying the plan unfairly targets them as it does not apply to taxis.

Uber officials say they offered Massport a counter-proposal that would raise revenues and cut down on congestion all without forcing customers to be picked up and dropped off in a distant parking lot.

Lyft also weighed in saying, “Not only does this mean that Logan would be the only airport that does not allow for curbside drop-offs, but this change would further inconvenience travellers at the airport.”

Passengers have mixed reactions regarding this change.

Many say they will still use their preferred rideshare service as long as they know where to go.

“As long as it is well marked, I would rather not walk after walking through the airport and getting the luggage and everything,” one passenger said.

Others say this change should have been made a long time ago.

Massport board members are expected to vote on this matter on April 25.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)