Massport officals conduct intense training at Logan

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Port Authority conducted rigorous emergency training at Logan Airport Saturday.

First responders took over part of Logan Saturday, lighting fake planes on fire and rescuing volunteers and mannequins from simulated disasters, all in the name of practice, officials say.

These drills are conducted to ensure that officials are ready and capable to deal with a multitude of flight emergencies.

“You think that it is a lot easier than it is until you get out there,” Massport Fire Chief Joseph DeGrace said.

This year’s training took five months to plan.

The training must be conducted every three years according to Federal Aviation Administration guidelines.

