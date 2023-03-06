BOSTON (WHDH) - Two planes made contact on the tarmac at Logan Airport Monday morning, according to Massport.

Airport officials say the incident happened just before 9 a.m. when a United flight leaving for Newark International Airport hit another United flight as it was leaving the gate.

Massport says the plane that was hit was being towed by United staffers.

Officials say no one was injured.

7NEWS has reached out to United Airlines for more information.

