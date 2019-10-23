Massport unveils dedicated zone for Uber, Lyft at Logan International Airport

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massport officials unveiled a new space at Logan International Airport made specifically for rideshare vehicles in an effort to reduce traffic congestion.

Beginning Monday, passengers who want to use a rideshare service, such as Uber of Lyft, to pick them up from terminals A or C will have to go to a dedicated zone in the Central Parking Garage.

A week after the first phase goes into effect, rideshare drivers will have to pickup passengers leaving terminals B and E at the dedicated zone.

Passengers who are being dropped off at the airport will be taken to the garage spot as well starting Dec. 9.

“Our goal with this operation is to reduce congestion at our curbs at our roadways…as well as to improve the customer experience,” Massport CEO Lisa Wieland said.

The new ride share locations will be covered from the elements, will have heat in the winter and their own baggage service, according to Massport Director of Aviation Ed Freni.

“We wanted to make sure that we set up an area here that could accommodate all those operational needs and all the customer needs to make this experience as good as it could be,” he said.

Massport Director of Aviation Business Dan Gallagher says Logan Airport sees up to 50,000 more trips per day with the addition of Uber and Lyft vehicles and this change will actually save travelers time.

“That gridlock that you have to wait as a passenger, it might take you 15 minutes to get to your terminal because of the traffic may be even a little longer,” he said, “so here you have your own centralized facility with your own curbs, your own bag checks, it’s actually going to be quicker going through the garage than it is waiting in the traffic.”

Signage throughout the airport will direct passengers to the dedicated zone.

