BOSTON (WHDH) - Massport voted Thursday to approve an increase of fees on rideshare companies for trips to and from Boston’s Logan International Airport.

That cost will be passed onto passengers and included in their ride fares. Massport agreed to terms with Uber and Lyft, saying the fees will improve access to rideshares and reduce traffic in the area.

A one-time trip fee will increase from $3.25 to $5.50 starting July 1.

“I think it’s terrible. Right now is not the time, the economy is not in its best shape right now,” traveler Jessica Shaw said. “I would — honestly, to save money — try any other way than taking an Uber. But, Ubers are convenient, so I see why people would want to pay that price, but honestly, if they do consider raising the prices, I think people are going to stop taking Ubers.”

Officials say extra funding will make it possible for expanded curbside access for riders as well.

Uber and Lyft will also add options for shared rides to cut down on the number of cars on the road, with a fee of only $1.50.

While some passengers were not happy with the decision, others said paying an increased rideshare fare is still better than paying to park.

“I’m okay with that. I feel like they’re giving me something I need, and I don’t want to mess with getting my car, so I’ll still pay for it,” said Julie Taylor.

