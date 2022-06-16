BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Port Advisory Board voted for a two-step increase to the minimum wage pay for certain workers at Logan International Airport on Thursday.

The Board’s vote is slated to increase the minimum wage for airline service workers at Logan from $15.00 an hour to $16.00 an hour on July 1, 2022 and again to $17.00 an hour on January 1, 2023.

According to Massport Board Member Sean O’Brien, the move is in response to the increasing passenger volume at the airport.

“Every industry is looking to hire more staff, and it is essential businesses that serve our airlines retain and attract new employees,” said O’Brien. “In addition to their day to day job functions, these workers are also valuable assets to maintaining the general safety of the airport with added eyes and ears.”

Included in the list of employees scheduled for a pay increase are wheelchair assistants, janitorial staff and baggage handlers.

“Logan is one of the nation’s busiest airports and its workers provide invaluable assistance in order to get passengers where they need to be,” said Massport Board Member John Nucci. “Raising the minimum wage is a victory for these workers and one they very much deserve. This decision is not only a step in the right direction for the airport but for the community as a whole.”

The Massport Board first voted to increase the minimum wage for airline service workers in 2014 when it raised the minimum wage to $10.00 an hour, a dollar above the state’s required minimum wage at the time..

