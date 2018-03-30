Masterminds behind Blue Moon to release trio of marijuana-infused beers

(WHDH) — The masterminds behind the popular beer Blue Moon plan to release a trio of marijuana-based brews that will leave you feeling a bit funky without the dreaded hangover.

Instead of being brewed with alcohol, the beer will be infused with marijuana and designed to deliver the same effects of drinking a traditional beer, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

The beers are expected to be available in stores this fall but only in Colorado at first.

They are later expected to be distributed to other states where marijuana is legal for recreational use.

The name of the beers and how much they will cost is not clear.

Blue Moon is owned by MillerCoors.

