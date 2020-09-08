‘Match made in heaven’: Cam Newton and Bill Belichick ready to take on 2020 season

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton smiles as he steps on the field at the start of an NFL football training camp practice, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, Pool)

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - With the first game of the season less than a week away, New England Patriots players are gearing up to take on the Miami Dolphins without any preseason match-ups to get them warmed up.

However, new signing Cam Newton is giving fans a lot to look forward to after recently being named starting quarterback and voted to be one of the team’s captains, he said training is going well under Coach Bill Belichick’s direction.

“Honestly, it’s been a match made in heaven for me just knowing I’m at a place where everything is pulling in the same direction and everything is geared towards winning,” Newton said on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.” “I think every type of stereotype that I had about coach Belichick changed the day I talked to him. You look at the lineage of players he’s had over the years it’s no wonder he’s sustained success over the years.”

Newton has had a lot of glowing things to say about the Patriots organization and Belichick and of course, Belichick responded to his player’s comments in kind.

“He’s come in and done everything we’ve asked him to do. He works had. He’s obviously a very talented player and looking forward to continuing to work with him,” Belichick said. “We’ll just take it day-by-day, but he’s given us everything he’s had and we’ve tried to put the team in the best position we can competitively. We’ll see how that all comes out.”

