SCITUATE, Mass. (WHDH) – It was a match made in heaven for one family and a potential pet.

A family with a son who was born with a hereditary eye condition and cleft lip was looking to adopt a pet. In their search, they found a car with the exact same conditions as their son.

The photo – which was posted on the Scituate Animal Shelter’s Facebook page – has been shared more than 87,000 times. The post has almost 65,000 likes.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)