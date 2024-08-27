Gov. Maura Healey signed omnibus maternal health legislation Friday that will enable pregnant and postpartum individuals to gain access to expanded care options.

The legislation creates a pathway for certified professional midwives and lactation consultants to be licensed in Massachusetts, in addition to easing regulatory hurdles to open birth centers for low-risk pregnancies.

The bill signing announcement Friday afternoon came after Healey spent the week in Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. After striking a deal during informal sessions, lawmakers shipped the bill to Healey’s desk on Aug. 15.

“Massachusetts is home to the best health care, but there was work to be done to improve birth options and health equity for families across the state,” the governor said in a statement. “These important expansions in the law will help make it both safer and easier to start and grow a family here in Massachusetts, while making sure that women can make the best health care decisions for themselves.”

Healey held ceremonial bill signing Monday at the Grand Staircase, her office said.

The new law develops resources for perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, boosts access to postpartum depression screenings and doula services, and improves oversight of ultrasound services. It also creates a new grant program for nonprofits and community-based health centers serving perinatal individuals dealing with mental or behavioral health conditions or substance use disorders.

“Racism has a devastating impact in public health and health care and contributes to disparities in access to care and outcomes – including in maternal health,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Robbie Goldstein said. “The Department will continue to take the necessary steps to close the gaps in maternal health care so that families can access the care and support they need for healthy pregnancies, healthy parents, and healthy babies.”

MassHealth, which last December announced plans to cover doula services for pregnant and postpartum members, has enrolled more than 120 doula providers, Healey’s office said. That surpasses MassHealth’s original goal of enrolling 50 doula providers by the end of June.

“We will continue to grow our diverse doula network to ensure members can find the doula that is right for them,” Assistant Secretary for MassHealth Mike Levine said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 State House News Service.