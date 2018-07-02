A hospital in Texas experienced a baby boom after delivering 48 babies in 41 hours.

With an average of more than one baby being born every hour, Baylor Medical Center had to call in extra staff to deliver all the newborns.

Dr. Jamie Erwin says talks have been swirling as to why so many babies were born in such a short time period.

“There’s always talk about a full moon. We definitely had a big full moon this week,” she said. “Maybe there is something to that as well, maybe not. But it’s always a busy time of the year.”

Most babies are born in the months of July, August and September, according to state reports.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)