Mathematician: Single can of Coke big enough to hold every COVID-19 particle in world

(WHDH) — A single can of Coke is all it would take to hold every COVID-19 particle currently circulating the globe, a mathematician has determined.

Kit Yates, a math expert at Bath University in England, found that there are two billion billion coronavirus particles in the world at one time, Sky New reported.

Yates told the news outlet that his work highlights just how much devastation and death is being caused by the minuscule particles.

“It’s astonishing to think that all the trouble, the disruption, the hardship and the loss of life that has resulted over the last year could constitute just a few mouthfuls,” Yates said.

In conducting his calculations, Yates explained that he used the average diameter of a 100 nanometre COVID particle and then determined the volume of the spherical virus.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)