Matrimonial motorcade: Friends and family celebrate newly weds forced to tie the knot online

MARTHA’S VINYARD, Mass. (WHDH) — Car horns served as wedding bells during a surprise parade outside the home of some newlyweds on Martha’s Vinyard over the weekend.

Jarrett Campbell and Courtney Toppin had to call off their wedding ceremony due to the coronavirus outbreak but, decided a pandemic could not get in the way of true love and tied the knot online.

Thanks to technology, and their newly ordained friend, their ceremony went from traditional to virtual.

“My friend Sasha Robinson-White was ordained for Saturday,” Campbell said. “Didn’t want to waste it so, him and his wife Liz said ‘why don’t we do it through Zoom?’ and they said, ‘Perfect, let’s do it.”

All that was left was to change out of the self-isolation outfits and into something a little more festive.

“It was great and you know, we stood up and did our things and dressed up. They dressed up, you know she was wearing a Kentucky Derby hat, a big hat, and she got all dressed up.”

Once the word spread, their friends and family did not want to let the day go by unrecognized so they organized a socially distant parade to celebrate the happy couple.

“I didn’t expect that at all. Neither one of us. Usually, I know about things but I didn’t know about this one,” Campbell said.

The couple has yet to set a new date for their ceremony but, Campbell said once they do, it will be a big bash.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)