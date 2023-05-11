QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Matt Damon and Casey Affleck were spotted back in the Boston area Thursday filming scenes for their new movie “The Instigators.”

The duo were seen along Wollaston Beach in Quincy, where cameras captured video of Damon in handcuffs and Affleck walking around in a green hoodie.

Movie crews also put down snow on the sidewalks as part of filming activities despite warm weather in the area.

Damon and Affleck were recently in the Boston area on multiple occasions back in March, making appearances within Boston itself on Cambridge Street, at City Hall Plaza, in the Fort Point area and on Granite Street in Quincy.

“The Instigators” follows two crooks who go on the run with their therapist when a robbery goes wrong.

“The Instigators” is being produced by a production company created by Damon and Casey Affleck’s brother, Ben.

