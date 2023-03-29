QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Filming of the movie “The Instigators” resumed Wednesday in the Boston area, with actors Matt Damon and Casey Affleck spotted outside a bar in Quincy.

Film equipment was spread out in the area along Granite Street.

Cell phone video captured images of Damon getting his hair touched up during activity in the area.

“The Instigators” follows two crooks who go on the run with their therapist when a robbery goes wrong.

The film brought crews to Boston last week, with filming at multiple locations including City Hall Plaza, in Back Bay and in Fort Point.

