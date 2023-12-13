BOSTON (WHDH) - A movie set took over Boston City Hall Tuesday as Matt Damon and Casey Affleck were back in town shooting scenes for their film “The Instigators.”

The pair were seen standing side by side wearing firefighter gear through the day. After shooting wrapped, Casey spoke to 7NEWS, saying “There’s nowhere I’d rather work than in Boston.”

“I love it,” he said.

The Instigators follows two crooks who go on the run with their therapist when a robbery goes wrong.

Since filming started earlier this year, Affleck and Damon have been spotted in several locations both within Boston and in other area communities.

Speaking this week, Affleck said he knows much of the crew working on this project, adding “I just love being home.”

“I’m sure glad that they made the tax credit permanent and movies are going to keep coming here and maybe I get to keep working and keep coming back here,” he said, referencing state legislation aimed at attracting Hollywood projects to Massachusetts. “It’s nice.”

Damon and Affleck were spotted sharing laughs between takes. Later asked what it is like working with his friend, Affleck responded.

“I love to work with people I love,” he said. “It makes it easy.”

Further asked if he had a message for those at home who love watching Affleck come back to the Boston area, Affleck continued.

“I just love being here,” he said. “You’re living in the right place. This is where it’s at.”

Among shooting locations, film crews linked to The Instigators set up at the popular North End bakery, Bova’s, earlier this year. The bakery closed for the first time in its history, as a result. Around the same time, Affleck and Damon were spotted on set outside a Boston fire station and inside a local MBTA stop.

In May, the duo were seen again, this time shooting scenes along Wollaston Beach in Quincy.

Months after prior film shoots, crews were seen back in Quincy on Tuesday.

IMDB says The Instigators is set to be released next year.

