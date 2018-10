BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning fire in Mattapan left one person hospitalized and forced 17 people of their homes Sunday.

Flames broke out just before 4:30 a.m. in a two-and-a-half story building on Wildwood Street.

One resident was transported to a local hospital for a minor burns, fire officials said.

The blaze left behind about $150,000 in damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

