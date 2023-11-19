BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash in Mattapan overnight that sent a vehicle off the road and onto the sidewalk.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Cummins Highway taped off an area around two damaged vehicles.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

