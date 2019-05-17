Mattapan death investigation ruled homicide, police seek public’s help

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help identifying a car linked to a homicide investigation in Mattapan.

Officers describe the vehicle as a black colored sedan with tinted windows and witnesses saw it traveling on Hiawatha Road in the direction of Blue Hill Avenue, according to the Boston Police Department.

The suspect is described as a with the heavy-set African American woman with long hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Witnesses told police the suspect fled the scene on foot in the direction of Tennis Road.

UPDATE: #BPD seeks public's help in effort to ID vehicle of interest in connection to vehicular homicide investigation in area of Fottler and Hiawatha Roads in Mattapan. Please call (617) 343-4470 or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).https://t.co/OZ4AOfLQLx pic.twitter.com/nyJmXY1E00 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) May 17, 2019

Officers responded to a report of a woman lying in the street with a head injury in the area of Fottler and Hiawatha roads around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The woman’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

Community members wishing to assist this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

