BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials held a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Mattapan Saturday to get as many residents vaccinated as possible.

No appointments, insurance or IDs were required at the clinic, held at America’s Food Basket on Cummins Highway.

Mattapan currently has the lowest vaccination rate of any neighborhood in Boston, at 39 percent.

