BOSTON (WHDH) - Six adults and four children have been displaced after fire crews battled a house fire in Mattapan on Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a 2.5-story wooden frame home on Hazelton Street shortly after 9 a.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the second floor.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a hand injury.

Damages to the home are estimated around $250,000, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Companies working on fire at 40 Hazelton Str Mattapan , 2.5 story wood frame home. Smoke showing from 2nd Fl on arrival. pic.twitter.com/8pPfNPkHsy — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 20, 2021

