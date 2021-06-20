BOSTON (WHDH) - Six adults and four children have been displaced after fire crews battled a house fire in Mattapan on Sunday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at a 2.5-story wooden frame home on Hazelton Street shortly after 9 a.m. found heavy smoke pouring out of the second floor.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a hand injury.

Damages to the home are estimated around $250,000, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

