BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man who is accused of shooting and stabbing four people was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Monday.

Calvin Stokes, 46, was arraigned on multiple charges including four counts of assault with intent to murder.

The judge in the case said Stokes will be in detention while he waits for his next trial.

Stokes was arrested last week in connection to an incident that police say stems from domestic violence.

Officers say they found three people at the scene who were shot and one person who was stabbed.

All four were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)