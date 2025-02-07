DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapan man was arrested after Boston police say they recovered roughly 800 grams of drugs in Dorchester, including lollipops holding pieces of crack cocaine inside the wrapper.

Gordon Robinson, 52, faces multiple charges.

Boston police say on Thursday, they executed search warrants in the area of 1208 Morton Street and saw Robinson walk toward Old Morton Street.

Officers say they stopped Robinson and told him they had a search warrant for his body. Police say they recovered five multi-color lollipops, each having pieces of crack cocaine inside the wrapper.

Officials say a second search warrant was executed at 1208 Morton Street where several more lollipops were recovered, including 34 bags of crack cocaine, two large plastic bags of marijuana, multiple scales, a black electronic stun gun, and and $4,134 in U.S. currency.

Police say in total they recovered 344 grams of crack cocaine and 452 grams of marijuana.

Robinson was arrested and charged with trafficking, possession with intent to distribute, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)