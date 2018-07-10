Mattapan man arrested in deadly Fourth of July shooting in Boston

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapan man is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday following his arrest in connection with a deadly Fourth of July shooting in Dorchester, police said.

Michael Carleton, 32, of Mattapan, was arrested about 7:15 a.m. by officers assigned to the Boston Polic Fugitive Unit and Homicide Unit on an outstanding warrant in connection with the July 4 shooting death of Deondra Lee, 36, of Dorchester, according to a post on the department’s website.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of Brookford and Dacia streets in Dorchester about 9:50 p.m. found Lee suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Lee was rushed by ambulance to Boston Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

Carleton is expected to be arraigned on a murder charge in Roxbury District Court.

Anyone with information about the shooting is strongly urged to contact Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470.

