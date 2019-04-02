Mattapan man arrested on fentanyl trafficking charge

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Mattapan man is facing drug a trafficking charge after police say he was caught with 62 grams of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.

Members of the District E-18 Drug Control Unity executed a search warrant Monday night in the area of 24 Woodgate St. and arrested Joey Delossantos after finding more than 62 grams of fentanyl, 170 grams of an unknown white powder, $1,400 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of trafficking a Class A drug, and possessing a Class B drug with intent to distribute.

